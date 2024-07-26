If all the news about theartificial intelligence have surprised you or even shocked you, then know that it is not over here. Yes, because it is news of these last few hours that There’s even a card game coming soon on the theme entitled Prompt’n’play. It should be noted that, in this case, the card game is a pretext because it is a real “educational game” that allows you to know something more about the very famous, as well as much discussed, tool that has been so popular in recent years and that sees the main technology companies such as Google, Meta and Open AI clash with new and increasingly powerful AI tools.

Prompt’n’play: What is it?

Prompt’n’play is a card game at a more educational than competitive level, which allows players to learn the characteristics of artificial intelligence. The game includes various phases: one that involves learning the basic concepts of artificial intelligence, the second phase challenges between teams of prompts and the third involves the use of special cards to put opponents in difficulty.

The game was made in Italy and is the work of Floweristaa house whose founder Sara Malaguti declared: “Prompt’n’Play is a tool that allows you to experience artificial intelligence first-hand, in a fun, group context, and teaches you how to use it consciously. It is not just aimed at those who want to start a business, it is designed for anyone who wants to learn the techniques to create clear and specific prompts to submit to AI, for example, to optimize their daily work or for brainstorming”.

Game release date

When is Prompt’n’play coming out? The card game is not currently on sale and will not be released until next fall. At the moment, however, interested users can pre-order, on the Prompt’n’play websiteto get a copy of the card game. The expected price is 69 euros. The game, in addition to cards, also includes: access to the GPT app to talk to the Prompt’n’Play Assistant, a Zoom session to practice or clarify doubts and a virtual room to organize games with other players.