Recent studies have confirmed the existence of lava tubes on the moonstructures that could be used as bases for future human colonies. This discovery is the result of a detailed analysis of radar data collected by the mission Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter from the NASA.

The lunar lava tubes

THE lava tubes are underground channels formed by the passage of lava during ancient volcanic eruptions. On Earth, examples of these formations are found in Hawaii. On the Moon, their existence has been hypothesized for over 50 years, but only recently has it been confirmed thanks to the work of the research team led by Lorenzo Bruzzone of the University of Trento And Richard Pozzobon of the University of Padua.

Radar images captured in 2010 by NASA’s Miniature Radio-Frequency (Mini-RF) radar revealed reflections indicating the presence of an underground conduit in the Sea Tranquillitatis Pit. This data has been analyzed with advanced data processing technologies. signalsdeveloped by the research team’s laboratory, which allowed for the creation of a detailed model of the structure.

The importance of discovery

Confirmation of the existence of lunar lava tubes has important implications for future space missions. These tunnels could provide natural shelter from the extreme temperatures of the lunar surface, which range from 127°C during the day at -173°C during the night. Additionally, they could protect astronauts from cosmic radiation And solarwhich on the Moon is up to 150 times more intense than on Earth.

Leonardo Carrer, researcher at the University of Trento and first author of the study, emphasizes how this research demonstrates new uses for radar data For answer fundamental questions for science and exploration. The possibility of using lava tubes as bases represents a promising solution for building protected infrastructure on the Moon.

The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, also involves researchers from the University of Padua and La Venta Geographic Explorations APS, and received the support of thethe Italian Space Agency.

The Future of Lunar Exploration

Radar tests of lunar tunnels are crucial to deepening our knowledge of the Moon and preparing for future robotic and human missions. These studies not only they improve understanding of lunar geology, but also offer practical solutions for the exploration and colonization of our satellite.

