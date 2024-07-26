As we anticipated yesterday, the State Congress approved by majority request to the in charge of the rectorship of the UAS, Robespierre Lizarraga that they carry out a study on the university community prior, free and informed consultation on reform to the Organic Law of the institution.

The vote was 31 deputies in favor and 4 against, so by majority this point of agreement was approved in general and particular to ask the authorities of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa to carry out the consultation to continue with the legislative process of reform to its Organic Law.

In his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ricardo Madrid reported after the draft agreement was approved by majority, so they are issued and it will be communicated to Robespierre Lizárraga, head of the UAS rector’s office for your information and corresponding effects.

For his part, the president of the Political Coordination Board, Feliciano Castro, explained that this agreement proposes that between August 26 and September 6 of this year, the prior, free and informed consultation with the university community must be carried out. UAS.

Feliciano Castro also clarified that the Congress of Sinaloa is in a situation of absolute legislative omission, because the deadlines established in the Constitution and in the General Law of Higher Education to harmonize local laws have already expired.

In addition, the president of Jucopo assured that with this they seek to have the State Congress transcend the legislative omission and seek an agreement with the UAS while always respecting university autonomy and the provisions of the General Law of Higher Education.

The State Congress is advancing the reform to the Organic Law of the UAS. We will see if the authorities of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa fulfill their part, but, to begin with, the rector in charge, Robespierre Lizárraga, has not even wanted to attend a dialogue with the deputies, so be very attentive.

Featured. Yesterday the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum in its traditional Thursday Cabinet Meetingannounced that Zoé Robledo will continue to lead the Mexican Social Security Institutedue to his duties, could not attend in person and his career information was submitted.

It definitely sounds logical that they keep Zoe Robledo because he is in charge of the health system of the entire country, in fact, he continues to implement it in the different states, this news that he repeats is a sign that this IMSS Bienestar program that the government promoted continues. President Lopez Obrador.

Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged that the objective is to consolidate the public health system in the country, so they continue with the premise that prevention can be guaranteed. And care regardless of the type of disease, that there are medications in health centers and in the Bienestar pharmacy program.

Next Thursday, the virtual president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, will be presenting the heads of Infonavit, Pemex and CFE, these are the most important positions in the expanded cabinet. So it will be very interesting and people are already wondering who will make it or who could repeat.

Political Memory. “The goal of education is virtue and the desire to become a good citizen”: Plato.

