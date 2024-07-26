A few days ago it came out in social networks a young girl who announced the raffle of her virginity.

Offered tickets for sale for a certain liquid quantity. The winner would have the possibility of have sex with herby first timeas offered.

The girl is of legal ageaccording to his own saying, for what he could do with his body whatever seemed best to him, as the case may be, raffle off her virginity.

Beyond the moral implications that can clearly be seen in the case, the situation gives us the opportunity to examine acts from a legal point of viewwhich at first glance is not seen to be so with the same clarity.

To begin with, according to Article 5 of the Federal Political Constitution, no person may be prevented from engaging in any profession, industry, trade or work that suits him or her, with the sole exception that it is lawful.

The following will not constitute a crime: sexual relations that persons of legal age have direct and consensual access to and enjoyment of their rights, even if there is a payment in return for this.

Now, although the marketing of sexual services made by the direct subject is not a crime, for it to be lawful, in the case of the Municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa, compliance with the requirements contained in the General Health Law, the Health Law of the State of Sinaloa and the Regulations to Monitor and Control the Sexual Commerce and Prevent Municipal Sexually Transmitted Infections is required.

According to this regulation, in its article 4, prostitution itself is considered an act of “sexual commerce”.

For its legal provision, a health authorization is required from a competent authority, with the requirements and modalities established by the State Health Law, the Regulations and other applicable provisions.

In order to obtain the health control card, it is necessary, among other things, that the interested party appear before the Municipal General Health Coordination with their written application, which must contain, at least, the following requirements: I. Proof of age; II. Medical certificate issued by the Coordination stating that they do not suffer from any infectious or contagious disease, or sexually transmitted disease; III. Four child-sized photographs; two of which will be front-facing and two will be profile-facing. One of each type of photograph will be attached to the health control card and the others to the file formed by the Coordination; IV. Proof of home address, and, where applicable, of the brothel, assignment center or table dance, where they carry out their activities; … Once the above requirements have been met, the Coordination will issue the health control card and will forward the file to the Chief Clerk for authorization to engage in sexual commerce.

In case of non-compliance with the above requirements, persons may be subject to sanctions such as: I. Warning; II. Fine of 15 to 200 times the daily value of the Unit of Measurement and Update; III. Suspension of authorized activities, and IV. Permanent closure.

Regarding the raffle, it is the exclusive responsibility of the Federal Executive, through the Ministry of the Interior, to regulate, authorize, control and monitor the raffles in accordance with the Federal Law on Games and Raffles and its Regulations.

Imprisonment of three months to three years and a fine of five hundred to ten thousand pesos may be imposed on those who carry out raffles without legal authorization.

Therefore, although every person is free without any limitations to do with his or her own body whatever he or she sees fit, he or she must necessarily, in the case of drawing his or her virginity, comply with the legal requirements imposed by both health and gambling and raffle regulations, as well as have the authorizations from the competent authorities.

As always, it is a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few words have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!

More from the same author: