One of the Most “sold” campaign promises of the eternal candidate Andrés Manuelwas the sticky one slogan of Do not steal, do not lie and do not betray.

However, throughout the six-year term of the President Lopez Obrador the reality It was not only completely differentbut contrary.

Yeah, in Mexican history the one of AMLO and those of Brunette have been the most thieving, most lying and most betraying governments not only all his promises, but all his alleged democratic convictions.

Worse still, in recent days A campaign of cynicism was designed from the Palace unparalleled, to the extreme of to publicly recognize the official corruptionBesides theft and looting of public moneywith the “tacky” “clean slate” argumentgiven that “no problem”.

That is From the Palace they decided to resort to cynicism as a public policyboth from the government and the Mexican State, in the midst of a speech that, in the extreme, attributes to “the bad luck” some of The most scandalous thefts of public moneyas is the case of Segalmex.

But perhaps the The biggest betrayal of the “obradorato” and their “movement” is those supposed democratic convictions that they preached for decades in squares and towns throughout the country.

And it is that politician who for years pushed for credible, transparent, equitable elections without interference from the State and the government in power; the one who brought to the Constitution the sanction as “treason to the Homeland” of president who would interfere in the electionsis the same Lopez Obrador who today violated the constitution until exhaustion to impose his favorite and to shape your Maximato.

And not satisfied with this fraud, Obrador and his mafia party go for more and, through a new violation of the Magna Carta, They invent a non-existent majority in the Chamber of Deputies for achieve illegal overrepresentation that allows them to destruction of the Power of attorney.

But that is not all, because López was also the promoter of the current constitutional postulate that prohibits the overrepresentation that he is now trying to impose. That is to say, through unparalleled cynicism, López is now imposing everything that he questioned as an opponent.

At the same time, and also with enormous cynicism, the “Clan” of the president’s children published an open letter in the newspaper La Jornada, in which they say they are honest and victims of slander and defamation.

The letter from the president’s children is laughable, as they offer no evidence to refute the abundance of recordings of their complicity in unrestrained looting in the federal government, under the protection of presidential power.

The curious thing is that no federal authority dared to investigate the thefts of the president’s children and, even worse, that media mafia nicknamed La Jornada believes that the statements of the president’s children are enough to forget the thefts and the scandal of the juniors of the Palace.

Something like: “my word is the law!”

And something similar happened in yesterday’s “morning press conference”, when López Obrador acknowledged the huge fraud at Segalmex; embezzlement of almost 20 billion pesos and which he blamed on “bad luck” and a handful of “little traitors.”

But the most ridiculous and cynical thing about the matter is that AMLO assured that the money was recovered, which is one more of the 170 thousand lies that Obrador has formulated throughout the six-year term, in which he has become the world champion of lies.

And nobody knows anything about the 20 billion pesos.

Days earlier, also with an inexhaustible dose of cynicism, López not only confirmed that over the course of a decade he used and abused the tragedy of the “43” of Iguala – for political electoral purposes – and ended up exonerating the military and marines of the collective crime, which rules out any possibility of a state crime.

It did not take long for the parents of the “43” to become indignant, accusing Obrador of treason, since for ten years he made them believe that they would have justice, despite the fact that AMLO made a pact with the criminals responsible for the kidnapping and murder of the students.

Then, also covered by his calm cynicism, López denied that Mexico is a militarized country and rejected the violation of human rights by the military forces; one more of his inexhaustible lies.

Finally, also armed with the cynicism inherited from her mentor, Mrs. Claudia Sheinbaum denied that Mexico is in the hands of criminal gangs. The statement was a response to the presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who in an interview with Fox News said that in Mexico the cartels have the power and can overthrow the president in two minutes.

But with the usual cynicism, Mrs. Claudia said that this is false, just when hundreds of Mexicans are fleeing from Chiapas to Guatemala because of the violence and when the entire country is criminal territory.

Yes, in cynicism as a state policy.

In time.

