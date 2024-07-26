No Rest for the Wicked developer Moon Studios has released its first new content update for the early access release.

Known as The Crucible update, it brings a “whole new Crucible” (seems fitting), as well as a new fungal enemy faction known as the Gloam, a new Exalted item status, the promise of “more visceral” combat and more.

You can check out a little teaser for the update in the video below.

The Crucible. Watch on YouTube

The Crucible is a roguelike dungeon endgame in No Rest for the Wicked, which thanks to this update has been revamped in a bid to improve players’ experience.

“With this update, we’ve more than tripled the number of randomized chambers within the Crucible, introduced a whole new art theme, added a brand new vendor, and introduced an entirely new gameplay system called Echoes,” the developer said.

These Echoes will allow players to “customize every run with a huge variety of buffs and effects.” In turn, these means players will be able to create a “build on top of your build”, leading to more in-game possibilities.

“Thanks to Echoes and the randomization of them, no two runs in the Crucible will ever be alike,” the No Rest for the Wicked team said.

Combat-wise, players can now “rip, tear, shatter and shred opponents”, which certainly sounds more visceral! These effects are more than just for visuals, as players can use them to overcome the “treacherous difficulty found in the depths of the Crucible”.

If you need a slightly more serene moment after all that ripping and shredding, the No Rest for the Wicked team has also added in some new stray animals to pet.

Full details on No Rest for the Wicked’s most recent update – including news it’s Steam Deck Verified along with other Quality of Life improvements – can be found on the game’s Steam page.

“As always, our team is hard at work on awesome new content and features. We’re eager to share more details on our Early Access Road Map soon so stay tuned for that,” Moon Studios closed.

Image credit: Moon Studios

Back in April, Moon Studios CEO Thomas Mahler compared No Rest for the Wicked to Lord of the Rings, stating there’s plenty to come after the game’s 1.0 release. However, despite what many of us want (raises hand), this does mean we shouldn’t expect a third Ori game “any time soon”. Sigh.