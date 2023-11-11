The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduroaccused this Friday (10) the U.S of “incubating a military conflict” in Essequiboa territory of almost 160 thousand square kilometers that the South American country competes with Guyana. In the same speech, the Venezuelan dictator also alleged that the Guyanese government is “under the orders” of the American oil company ExxonMobil, with “undue interests” in the region.

“A ExxonMobilthe American empire behind it, the Southern Command (of the US Armed Forces) are preparing a military conflict in this area, as for more than 100 yearswhen the threat came through this area, and the British threatened to invade and take (…) eastern Venezuela”, said Maduro, the statement was broadcast on the state television channel “VTV” controlled by the dictator.

He assured that “there will be no force” that “prevents” the referendum to be held in his country on the day December 3for which the government will start a campaign this Monday (13) inviting Venezuelans to respond “five times yes” to the five questions that will be asked in the consultation, including whether they agree or disagree with the annexation of Essequibo to the nation.

“On December 3, in Venezuela, a historic event will take place, the people will go out to vote and decide, period, let no one doubt it, and on that day, called by the Legislative Power, we will exercise our absolute and total sovereignty and decide the destiny of peace, independence and territorial integration of our country”, he added.

Last Wednesday (08), the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guyana, Hugh Todd“categorically” denied “Venezuela’s assertion” that Georgetown “granted permission to the United States to establish a military base in Essequibo” and accused Caracas of using “lots of misinformation and lots of propaganda to create momentum on the way to your supposed referendum“.

The Venezuelan government states that “it is Guyana’s actions, associated with the United States Southern Command and authorizing concessions in a sea pending delimitation” that are “becoming the greatest threat to peace and stability in the Caribbean“.