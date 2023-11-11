Dhe infotainment in an Audi is firmly linked to the name MMI. The abbreviation stands for multi-media interface. If the MMI system called “Touch Response” is used in the upper middle and upper classes, you have to make do with Navigation Plus and Navigation Pro in the compact and middle classes. At first glance you don’t notice the differences, because all Audi systems are based on the idea that the on-board monitor on the left, facing the driver, has five virtual buttons, the top one always leads to the main menu. Four more are responsible for radio, media, telephone and navigation. Important things can be reached quickly. The flat, straightforward design is always identical.

We have now tried out the MMI solutions in the Audi Q3 and Q4, both in the Sportback. The Q3 appears down-to-earth. Below the 10.1-inch diagonal on-board monitor are three rotary controls and physical buttons to operate the air conditioning. The steering wheel buttons are also real, easy to grip and precise. Our vehicle had the standard digital instrument cluster in front of the steering wheel. It only offers a very reduced representation of speed, rpm and on-board computer data. One gets the impression that the designer of the ad was not interested in more sophistication.

It’s worth taking a look at the better designed Virtual Cockpit (180 euros extra) or even the Virtual Cockpit Plus for 420 euros. MMI Navigation Plus in the Q3 costs an additional charge of 2265 euros and already includes all online services. There is also a “Connect Navigation and Infotainment Plus” package for an additional 250 euros, which offers online search for destinations and the integration of Amazon Alexa.



Fine driving: The Audi Q3

Image: Audi



Everything looks a little different in the purely electric Audi Q4. There are touch elements on the steering wheel to control the contents of the cockpit instrument, which do not react as precisely as their mechanical siblings. The display in front of the steering wheel with the Virtual Cockpit is successful, and the MMI Navigation Plus is even part of the standard equipment. Navigation Pro was installed in our vehicle, which, together with other online services and a head-up display, costs an additional charge of 1,285 euros.







Speech recognition is no longer up to date

Both on-board systems are easy to use, clearly structured and sufficiently fast. You can access the submenus using large tiles, so your finger doesn’t have to search for long. The traffic data is good; if necessary, you can display the traffic jam status of each street in traffic light colors. What bothered us: The voice recognition is no longer up to date and takes a long time to detect a navigation destination. It is also not available immediately after pressing the start button. The capacitive volume control on the control island between the driver and front passenger is another negative point from an ergonomic point of view. The fact that in the Q3 you can enter the navigation destinations using the virtual keyboard, which in the Q4 is blocked while driving “for safety reasons”, is filed as a new paternalism in the test protocol. Even the passenger is not allowed to operate it.



For the friends of reason: Audi Q4

Image: Audi



The charging planning in the Q4 using navigation is also disappointing when you compare it with the Audi RS Etron GT, for example. Only an economy version is used here. If the navigation destination is reached with the existing battery charge, nothing happens. You also cannot see in advance how large the remaining battery capacity will be at the destination. Charging stations along the route can be searched for; DC charging stations often show “free”, but detailed information on the number of charging places is missing.

What the E-Tron route planner can do

For long-distance planning, you first enter the destination. You can then see a red exclamation mark on the display that the E-Tron route planner must now be used. It is called manually and takes a very long time to plan the charging. We logged more than ten minutes for a 700 kilometer route. You can then see which quick charging station you arrive at with which battery level and how long it is best to charge. Unfortunately, there is no way to adjust individual parameters yourself, for example how much reserve you want to reach your destination with. By default there is around 15 percent remaining capacity, which may be sufficient in a big city with good infrastructure. But if you end up somewhere in the country and the only, slow AC charging station is occupied by an incorrectly parked combustion engine vehicle, things can get tight.



Touch ahead: Audi Q4 with sensor surfaces on the steering wheel and many soft keys

Image: Audi



The option to create geo-loading profiles is praiseworthy. Here, GPS coordinates are used to save the fact that, for example, you only want to charge to 80 percent of capacity at home in order to protect the battery.

What remains: Anyone who is familiar with the infotainment of the company’s siblings and, for example, takes a sideways look at the Golf, the ID 4 or ID 5 from Volkswagen, will be impressed by the MMI in the Q3 and Q4 because it has a nicer appearance and the content is displayed better and the system works almost smoothly. Compared to Mercedes and BMW, the work speed and performance could be higher and the voice recognition could be better.