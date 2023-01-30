Macron said that Kyiv did not turn to France with a request for the supply of aircraft

French President Emmanuel Macron, following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said that so far Paris has not received requests from Kyiv for the supply of aircraft, reports TASS.

According to the head of state, France is engaged in the supply of weapons based on incoming requests, “and not on the basis of circulating rumors.”

He added that on January 31 he intends to meet with the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksiy Reznikov, who will visit Paris.

Earlier, Macron said that Ukraine should not strike at the territory of the Russian Federation from weapons supplied to it by the West. He named one of the criteria for the supply of weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – they should not lead to an escalation of the conflict.