Another minor? The musical group Corazón Serrano is making sure with more voices in its cast in order to achieve a greater production and, therefore, add more followers nationwide. This is how Cielo Heredia entered. What did you do before? We tell you.

More Peruvian talent! the cumbia orchestra serrano heart is experiencing one of its best moments not only at work, but also as a company, due to all the changes in the group. Among them, for example, the entry of two new vocalists who will join the musical quintet to squander all their talent and increase the production of releases that should have been projected as a company stands out.

Definitely, one of the things that caught the most attention was the entry of the male singer Edu Baluarte, since the Piurana cumbia band was characterized by its female performers, who captivated the public since they appeared on stage. It is thus that a new northern voice joins the ranks of the Guerrero brothers, who —without thinking that they would be so successful— began as four in charge of all logistics. Do you want to know who is the last member? Next, we will give you all the details.

How was the casting of Cielo Heredia?

A video of the singer went viral on the TikTok platform sky heredia No sequins, no glitter and much less makeup, since these images correspond to the casting that the young Chiclayo did with a view to being part of the Piura cumbia group Corazón Serrano. According to the information she says in the legend, the concert was held in Santa María de Huachipa and the artist performed “Vuelve”, a hit by the Guerrero brothers.

The model was wearing a brown blouse and pants set and had the necessary ease to handle the scenario as best she could. In other videos you can see the singer with the orchestra on other stages, but this time she was already shortlisted and the one who filmed her was her sister Kate Heredia.

Corazón Serrano announces the entry of Cielo Heredia

On January 30, in the afternoon, the musical group Corazón Serrano shared on their official Facebook account that one more member would join their team of winners. It was nothing more and nothing less than the young woman from Chiclayo of whom we have spoken. The group detailed: “Corazón Serrano: cradle of artists. As from time to time we look for new talents, this time we present Cielo Heredia, 18 years old, from Chiclayo, who has a beautiful voice and that we are sure will make us dance and enjoy her talent. Welcome, Heaven!”

Corazón Serrano presents its new member, Cielo Heredia. Photo: Facebook/Corazón Serrano

As expected, the Piurana orchestra has rehired an almost adolescent girl because of the great potential she has, just as it did with the minors with whom it worked. Apparently, that is her best secret weapon to conquer her fans nationally and internationally.

Who is Cielo Heredia?

Singer sky heredia She is a young woman who has just turned 18 and was born in the province of Chiclayo. The artist did not have the same luck as her colleagues when she was seen for her great vocal range and invited to the musical group, but she had to go through a casting like many other participants to be chosen.

According to what is seen on her social networks, not long ago, she finished her secondary education and since then she has worked as a singer in smaller music orchestras. At the same time, she was studying Psychology at the Technological University of Peru, according to what is seen in her stories on her social networks. In addition, it can be understood that one of her favorite hobbies is playing volleyball, since she participated in championships at her school and at the higher education institution where she is trained.

After the announcement of her integration into Corazón Serrano, the student has shared the reception of the public in her Instagram stories.