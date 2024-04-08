The amnesty and its possible legal and political consequences featured this Monday in the face to face between the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, and the regional presidents of the PP, among them Fernando López Miras from Murcia, in the General Commission of the CCAA in the Senate. The purpose of the parliamentary meeting was to study the impact that the grace measure that both the PSOE and the independence groups want to carry out could have on the autonomous territories, and on this topic the head of the regional Executive has highlighted that the norm “opens the door to a new framework of unequal rights”, where the people of Murcia would be “the bargaining chip” to achieve “a few more minutes of parliamentary support” this legislature.

“I am not going to let them play with the financial resources that guarantee public services to which they are entitled, like the rest of the Spaniards,” warned Miras, who intervened just after Pere Aragonès in the middle of the electoral campaign and who focused their criticism about the changes of opinion they have had in the PSOE, and especially its leader Pedro Sánchez, about the amnesty. Regarding the president of the central government, Miras reproached him for having abandoned “the path of constitutionalism a long time ago” and surrendering to the “whims of a minority that since Waterloo has marked the times and the future of national politics.” The dignity and equality of Murcians, he has emphasized, would be compromised with the amnesty.

Once this rule goes forward, Miras has announced that it will be “denounced as soon as possible” based on several precepts that the president has been defending in recent months: the unconstitutionality of the rule and its lack of fit into the legal system, his “impossible” judgment; the absence of “ethics and morals” in the law, which he has described as a “purchase contract” for offering “inviolability in exchange for support in the Congress of Deputies”, and for opening the door “to a secessionist roadmap” which will play, according to the president, with the regional financing of communities such as the Region or the Valencian Community.

For Miras, the intentions of the independence movement now involve “demanding a pact of fiscal privileges that means blowing up the financing system of the common regime communities.” He defines this model as “unfair, insufficient and outdated”, but for him it is based on “a principle that we cannot renounce”: “Solidarity between territories.” The regional president has agreed with his Catalan counterpart on one thing: the next thing to come will be the independence referendum in Catalonia. With this he has addressed Pedro Sánchez directly by stating that he will see “how the price to pay from the approval of this rule will not stop going up and up.”

Together with Miras, the regional leaders of the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Aragón, Madrid and Castilla y León have intervened in the Senate. Other PSOE leaders have not attended, but Senator Javier Ramírez has pointed out that the grace rule “does not come into collision” with the autonomous powers of any regional government, as these are protected by the Constitution, nor is any “precept invaded.” “that prevents these executives from “deploying the public policies for which they are competent.”