Break relations with Ecuador It was a totally justified action as it was the result of a violation by that government of Mexican territory, as is the Embassy of Mexico in Quitocontravening the Vienna Conventionwhich establishes that diplomatic headquarters are inviolable, and the Caracas Convention on the right to asylum, arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who took refuge in the Aztec mission after being criminally accused by the justice system of his country. It is true that the diplomatic crisis was born from López Obrador's interference in the internal affairs of Ecuador, by irresponsibly using an international event to subtly refer to domestic issues related to the presidential election in this country.

The conflict does not respond primarily to the uncontrollable anger of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the defeat of Luisa González, the candidate of former President Rafael Correa in last year's presidential elections, who lives in exile to avoid being brought to justice for alleged corruption crimes in the local Odebrecht case, and who was created a sanctuary so that he could operate politically from Mexico during the process that his country was experiencing. The bottom is deeper.

Lopez Obrador last Wednesday morning he inserted the reference to the electoral process in that South American nation, apparently without context or justification. As context, he criticized the media like every day, and complained once again about the social media etiquette of “narcopresident”, and of the publicists who “promote the automation of lies” who run “strange” campaigns when, as often happens in their apparent dispersion, they incorporated Ecuador of nothing:

“Today I was talking about how, in a very strange way… there were elections in Ecuador, the forces' candidate was about 10 points ahead,” he said in his cheeky manner and without conclusive ideas. “About three, four, five more candidates… So, a candidate who speaks badly about the candidate who is at the top is murdered and the candidate who was at the top falls and the candidate who was in second goes up. But the candidate who remains a suspect after this murder continues to campaign in circumstances, I consider, very difficult, because imagine all the media. But she goes on and on.

“And what did they implement in the second stage? Creating a rarefied atmosphere of violence, to the extent that the candidates – and this is reported by all the media – wear vests to the debates. But everything is set up. Well, the candidate did not win and the most unfortunate thing is that the violence they used just then continues. And I am exposing this so that the owners of the media and those who participate in all these campaigns assume their responsibility, because we are all responsible and we are all obliged to act with integrity, with principles.”

The references of Lopez Obrador Went to murder of Fernando Villavicencio on August 9 during the electoral campaign, during which he had denounced that the Mexican cartels were besieging Ecuador, and had demanded that the Mexican president face the problem of the criminal organizations of the Pacific and Jalisco New Generation, pointing out that a “large part of “The political class (had) been financed by drug trafficking.” Villavicencio's death did not alter the result of the first round, where González – who was also not accused of the crime – obtained 33.49% of the vote over Daniel Noboa, who had 23.47%. In the second round, Noboa won with 52% of the vote, four more than González. However, this result does not obey López Obrador's logic.

The second rounds in presidential elections usually give victory to the second place of the first because the losing contenders are added to that formula, which is what happened with Noboa. López Obrador deceptively narrated the development of the process to affirm that González was a victim of the atmosphere exacerbated by the murder and of the media coverage of the candidates wearing bulletproof vests – the Correista also used them -, to top it off with the insinuation that the murder was used politically to defeat it.

López Obrador spoke about Ecuador thinking about Mexico, victimizing himself again. The label “narco-president” cannot be shaken from his mind or cleanse his image, and he took up the lie of his propagandist Epigmenio Ibarra that the actions of organized crime are financed by his opponents. It's absurd. The violence of the cartels is due to the fact that López Obrador gave them the country by not fighting them and treating them with respect, in words and in deeds. And to suggest that González's defeat was the consequence of a campaign of violence and fear by his opponents has as its final recipient Mexican audiences.

We are experiencing the most violent electoral process in the modern history of Mexico, noted the latest report from the consulting firm Integralia, and this is what López Obrador is trying to hide by holding third parties responsible. He does not want the media to talk about violence – hence the reference to the Ecuadorian press – because the phenomenon of insecurity is the main campaign issue of the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez. Although violence inhibits voting, which helps the party in power, the growing presence of organized crime in campaigns to help Morena candidates, as happened in 2021, delegitimizes the process. The best thing for him is not to prevent the violence from spreading, but for the media to silence it.

López Obrador wants to silence the media, and without caring that people continue to be shot dead in the country, he does not want people to talk about murdered candidates because it affects their image. His need for reality to be obscured and for his pressures to bear fruit is so great and urgent that he used the relationship with Ecuador as a currency of exchange – although perhaps he did not calculate Quito's response – to send a message to Mexico. Today, however, he has two problems to solve: Ecuador, which can kick him forward, and violence in Mexico, which under his command is at levels never before seen in peacetime.

[email protected]

X: @rivapa

More from the same author:

Gatell's charlatan

Presidential distractors

Double standards, cynical and indecent

#breakup