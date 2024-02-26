The stadium is roaring with excitement as Liverpool and Southampton prepare for an epic showdown in the round of 16 of the FA Cup. With both squads eager to advance in the tournament, fans expect a spectacle full of passion, skill and drama. Don't miss this exciting duel next February 28 at 9:00 p.m., only on DAZN.
BY: KELLEHER– He will once again be the owner of the red team between the sticks. Alisson is out due to injury, and will not be available until the end of March.
RHP: JOE GÓMEZ– He will be Liverpool's right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward.
DFC: KONATE – The young player Konaté will be the starter in the center of the defense in place of Matip, who will be out for several months after suffering a knee injury.
DFC: VAN DIJK – It is a real wall in defense. The Dutch centre-back is known for his ability to nullify opposing forwards and his ability to play out from behind. His presence inspires confidence in the entire team.
LI: ANDY ROBERTSON: The Scot is still the owner of the right wing at Anfield. He was a starter in the last game and will be again against a Burnley team in the doldrums.
MC: ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER – The helm of the team in that center of the field. The talented Argentine midfielder has delayed his position in the team to get more involved in the creation of the game, and the truth is that he is performing at a very good level.
MC: CURTIS JONES – The English midfielder is little by little becoming an indisputable part of Klopp's plans. The young player shows great maturity, in addition to having a lot of quality and the ability to cover the field, which makes him a very complete player in that midfield.
MC: DOMINIK SZOBOZSLAI – The Hungarian will complete the midfield. The 23-year-old is playing his first season with Liverpool.
ED: GAKPO – One of Liverpool's most lethal forwards. His scoring ability makes him a constant threat in attack. He doesn't usually start from the start, but with Salah's doubt he will.
DC: DARWIN NÚÑEZ – His ability to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities is an exciting addition to the team's attack. He is in great shape and it is difficult for him to leave the starting lineup. The only doubt is whether he will have recovered from his discomfort, although everything indicates that he will be able to.
EI: LUIS DÍAZ – The Colombian winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool's attack. His speed and ability to outrun defenders, as well as his accuracy on shots, make him a valuable asset.
This is what Liverpool's formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Kelleher
Defenses: Gómez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Szobozslai
Forwards: Gakpo, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
