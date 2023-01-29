With a great goal from the Japanese Kaoru Mitoma, andIn added time, with no possibility of reaction, the Brighton He achieved a 2-1 victory that takes him to the round of 16 of the england cup against Liverpool, current champion.

It was one more punishment for the ‘reds’ in a gray season, with the Champions League duel against Real Madrid in sight. Resigned from the success in the Premier, the group of Jurgen Klopp He leaves with more pain than glory from the Cup.

(Dani Alves: they reveal compelling evidence that puts him against the wall, video)

(Nairo Quintana: the truth of the alleged ban on teams in Europe, according to experts)

The champion never gave the feeling of having the game under control and was punished at the last minute, with a great resolution from Mitoma, who masterfully finished a cross from the left of the Ecuadorian Pervis Estupiñán.

The Japanese, the best player in the game, lowered the ball, raised it and, as the ball was in the air, signed an impossible shot to Alisson.

Not even when they took advantage after half an hour did Liverpool give a feeling of superiority.

in the bad

It was an isolated action in an open clash. A good run by the Egyptian Mohamed Salah on the right he finished with a pass to the unchecked by Harvey Elliott, who had no problem getting past goalkeeper Jason Steele on his way out.

The ‘red’ goal did not reflect any superiority of the visitors, who conceded the tie five minutes from intermission, after a bad clearance by Joe Gomez that reached, outside the area, Tariq Lamptey, who made a distant shot that touched his partner lewis dunk and confused Alisson. It was the tie.

The clash, without clear chances for either, was destined for a ‘replay’, a tiebreaker at Anfield. However, when least expected came the local goal, the comeback.

In a stopped ball on the three-quarter line that brought the play to Estupiñán. The Ecuadorian found Mitoma, who rounded off his great performance with a great goal, the winning goal, which qualified Brighton to the round of 16 and left the champion out. Liverpool does not raise its head.

(Piqué and Shakira: Clara Chía is caught in a drugstore, pregnant? Video)

(Novak Djokovic breaks down: he broke down in tears after winning Australia, video)

EFE