





11:55 a.m. The Secretary of State for Development, Francophonie and International Cooperation of France, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, in an interview with France 24. © France 24

France 24 spoke with Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary of State for Development, Francophonie and International Cooperation of France, who is on a tour of Colombia, Costa Rica, Barbados and Saint Lucia. Zacharopoulou meets with members of the governments of these countries to discuss the great priorities shared by the French Government in the region, especially those related to environmental protection, the promotion of peace and Francophonie, among others.