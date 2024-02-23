07.10 – We begin our report by starting from the telemetric analysis of Day-2 by our Federico Albano which highlighted the excellent state of form of the Ferrari SF-24.

07.00 – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the third and final morning of testing in Bahrain.

On the Sakhir circuit, teams and riders are preparing to face each other the last eight hours of rehearsals before meeting next Thursday for the first two free practice sessions of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

There Ferrari this morning Carlos Sainz will line up at the wheel of the SF-24, in the afternoon it will be Charles Leclerc's turn. Red Bull starts with Sergio Perez, then it will be Max Verstappen's turn.