After carrying out the insaculation process last Monday, yesterday the CEN of Brunette published the complete list of deputations local by the principle of Proportional Representation of Sinaloa. The first two places remained as approved by the State Council with Teresa Guerra in first place and Eligio López in second.

In third place there was a change, Yadira Santiago Marcos came out who will go on land and in her place on the list of multi-members comes the young Almendra Negrete who, in addition to being a prominent Morenista, also represents the community of diversity, which for the list of Proportional Representation counts for a lot.

In fourth place on the list of 'pluris' appears Manuel Guerrero who was going by land, but there was a castling, with this the general secretary of Morena in Sinaloa can return to his position and by priority assume the leadership as officially happened on the day of yesterday. A very successful move for the 'rochista' group.

In fifth place it seems Reynalda Leyva; in the sixth Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez another land castling to 'pluri'; seventh, Mirna Luz Lora who also remains from the original list approved by the Morena State Council; and in eighth to close the first part of the list is Carlos Arias.

In the second part of the 'pluris' list already undergoing insaculation, there are: 9, Diana Laura Rodríguez; 10, Julio César López; 11, Ana Sofía Ramos; 12, Francisco Barraza; 13, Lorena García Zatarain; 14, Juan Daniel Sánchez; 15, the talented political scientist Solangel Peinado; and 15, César Domínguez.

This list confirms that there are several high-level profiles such as Teresa Guerra, Eligio López and Manuel Guerrero who have the capacity and leadership to coordinate the Morena bench in the State Congress. There are also key movements in the party and candidacies that show the strength of 'rochismo', so be very attentive.

Elections. A tremendous chaos was created yesterday with the fall of Facebook and Instagram, in fact, it was a lost campaign day for parties like the PT, Verde and PRD that only show their activities through photographs on these social networks, imagine what they would do without these platforms .

The surveys that have circulated in the state show the zero percentage in the preferences of these parties that do not exceed 1 percent, without a doubt, they have a very difficult choice, at this rate or if they are not activated it will be the political grave of Chuy Valdés, Estrada Ferreiro and several more. At the time.

Sinaloa. In a logical and successful move, Governor Rubén Rocha appointed the undersecretary of Women's Access to a Life Free of Violence, Conzuelo Gutiérrez, as the person in charge of the Office of the Women's Secretariat. Without a doubt, a professional with a track record and highly recognized.

The state president had already announced that undersecretaries would be the ones who would temporarily assume ownership, as also happened in Education, the final appointment would come after the elections. Only in Tourism would they name a new secretary, here the deputy Celia Jáuregui sounds very strong, so don't lose sight of her.

Outstanding. Officially, the presidential candidate of the “Heart and Strength for Mexico” Front, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruíz, appointed the delegates of her campaign in the states of the Republic. In Sinaloa she appointed Ricardo Hernández Guerrero, a well-known and long-standing PRI politician.

Political Memory. “We travel to change, not places, but ideas”: Hipólito Taine.

