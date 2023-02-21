SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released the launch trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin!, available starting today worldwide. As previously anticipated in this spin-off we will be able to see some of the most famous faces of the franchise in a totally different guise, since they will play some important characters in the history of feudal Japan. The protagonist of the story will be Sakamoto Ryōmaa disgraced swordsman in search of his master’s killer to clear his name, whose actions will start a real revolution.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Like a Dragon: Ishin! is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Available now on Xbox, PlayStation and PC Today, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio release the highly anticipated samurai epic Like a Dragon: Ishin! on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, via Windows and Steam. The game is available in stores and on digital platforms from 4pm today. Watch the launch trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/diVuviputLg In this historical adventure, iniquity reigns in 1860s Japan, and as the samurai era wanes, one swordsman will change the course of history. Follow the story of Sakamoto Ryoma, a disgraced swordsman in search of his master’s killer to clear his name, whose actions ignite a revolution. Like a Dragon: Ishin! Main features: Heart-pounding action and varied weaponry: players will be able to immerse themselves in visceral combat that combines swords and firearms of the feudal era, with the possibility of alternating between four different fighting styles: Swordplay, Gunfight, Crazy Dance and Free Fight. A vast arsenal marks the historic transition between classic bladed combat and modern armed conflict, with players being able to train and upgrade their skills to unlock even more powerful ones.

players will be able to immerse themselves in visceral combat that combines swords and firearms of the feudal era, with the possibility of alternating between four different fighting styles: Swordplay, Gunfight, Crazy Dance and Free Fight. A vast arsenal marks the historic transition between classic bladed combat and modern armed conflict, with players being able to train and upgrade their skills to unlock even more powerful ones. Soldier Cards: players can collect and level up Soldier Cards, items that grant temporary boosts or special abilities, such as new attacks or stat boosts. Some of these cards feature brief appearances by special guests, such as wrestling icon Kenny Omega, actor Rahul Kohli and more. All Special Guest Soldier Cards are available globally as free downloadable content.

players can collect and level up Soldier Cards, items that grant temporary boosts or special abilities, such as new attacks or stat boosts. Some of these cards feature brief appearances by special guests, such as wrestling icon Kenny Omega, actor Rahul Kohli and more. All Special Guest Soldier Cards are available globally as free downloadable content. Historical samurai epic: an optional in-game glossary adds context to the historical foundations of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, with the personalities, places and events that punctuate its adventure.

an optional in-game glossary adds context to the historical foundations of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, with the personalities, places and events that punctuate its adventure. The meeting between tradition and modernity: Like a Dragon: Ishin! expands upon its 2014 predecessor, released exclusively in Japan, with localization support, brand new content and, powered by Unreal Engine 4, exquisitely remastered graphics and advanced features for modern platforms. The physical edition and the Digital Standard Edition can be purchased for €59.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for €69.99. Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will receive: Set “Captain of the Shinsengumi”

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

“Third Company Armaments Expansion” Kit

“The Dragon of Dojima” Appearance

Source: SEGA, RGG Studio