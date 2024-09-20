Snapchat introduces its new Spectacles and takes augmented reality glasses to the next level with a complete renovation that includes gesture control, sharing experiences, playing games and much more.

The new smart glasses weigh 226 grams and are equipped with four cameras that feed the Snap Spatial Engine and allow perfect hand tracking.

With these new smart glasses you can alter your world with augmented reality and it does so with a mix of technologies that are totally new to the brand.

Snap Spectacles Take AR to the Next Level

The optical engine delivers a 46-degree diagonal field of view with a resolution of 37 pixels per degree, similar to that of a 100-inch display from just 3 meters away. Plus, the lenses automatically tint based on ambient lighting, so images are vibrant, both indoors and out – even in direct sunlight.

Spectacles are powered by Snap’s proprietary architecture called dual system-on-a-chip. Featuring two Snapdragon processors, this infrastructure splits the computational load between the two processors.

Their design allows for more immersive experiences without consuming as much energy. In addition, they work together with titanium vapor chambers to improve heat dissipation. With these technologies, they offer up to 45 minutes of continuous autonomy.

Spectacles are powered by Snap OS, the new operating system designed to improve the way people naturally interact with the world. The intuitive interface and features mirror how people naturally interact with the world.

You can easily navigate Snap OS with your hands and voice, and the main menu is always at your fingertips.

The Snap Spatial Engine understands the world around you so that Lenses appear realistically three-dimensional. An astonishing 13 milliseconds of motion-to-photon latency renders Lenses with incredible accuracy, blending them naturally into your surroundings.

Snap already has developer partners and promises experiences for Star Wars, Niantec and LEGO. They are available to developers via the Spectacles Developer Program, which costs $100. $99 per month (one-year registration).

