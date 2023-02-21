Lots of news from Season 1 of Year 8 of Rainbow Six Siege: eighth turning point for the game, which brings us new features and new content with Operation Commanding Force.

Let’s start with the basics: this season will introduce a new map, an operator, a reload-related update and a system to balance the use of mouse and keyboard on consoles.

The new operator is called Good, an attacker with a drone gadget called Kludge, which will disrupt enemy surveillance and give your team counterattack moves. Based more on speed than resistance, Brava will have a PARA-308 or a CAMRS for primary weapon, while on the secondary we will be able to choose between a USP40 or a Super Shorty.

As for who uses it mouse and keyboard on consoles: “

Gamers using a mouse and keyboard on consoles will experience a penalty that adds lag to their inputs. The goal of this penalty is to encourage fair gameplay by removing the unfair advantage mouse and keyboard players have on consoles. While active, continued use of the mouse and keyboard gradually increases the lag over several matches, making aiming and shooting more difficult. Completing other matches with a controller will gradually reduce the lag back to normal.

Also coming Reputation penaltywhich will affect matches with penalties for repeat offenders, while the contents related to the balancing of weapons and skills are discounted but obvious.