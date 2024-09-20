The 2024 fall season is about to begin, the radiant light surprises us once again and with it comes a new moment for anime. The most entertaining series of the summer leave us to make way for other horizons, new stories reach us, we hope you have managed to see Makeine and My Wife Has No Emotion and even The Elusive Samurai, which stand out as the best of the season. Below we tell you what you should not miss in the new season.

Of course, there are various rumors about what we should watch, among them there is always a sci-fi, a shojo, a shonen, and we will tell you about each genre, so that you can choose according to your taste and without any problem. Time is the only thing we have, so choose well the series you will watch in this delicious fall of 2024.

The anime you should watch in autumn 2024

Yakuza Fiancé

A delivery that is a shojo full of action and sensuality arrives in autumn 2024, let’s hope it makes us laugh as much as From yakuza to househusband or even as NisekoiThis new couple has arrived to challenge the composition and germination of emotional ties in the midst of a hierarchical context full of violence. It seems to have a lot of potential, we will have to confirm it.

We don’t know exactly what to expect, but this looks like a fabulous fall anime title!

Yakuza Fiancé will arrive on Crunchyroll on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Dan Da Dan

One of the most long-awaited anime is Dan Da Danwill be released by the Science Saru studio and is one of the Shuēisha shonen that revolutionized the industry. The series’ turbulent journey ranges from aliens to ghosts, and our young protagonists will try to protect the world amid the development of their own bonds.

Dan Da Dan is one of the most promising titles of 2024. It will arrive on platforms on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

365 Days to the Wedding

An office shojo that we all need. A couple of office workers don’t want to go on a trip with their colleagues and for that, they could put together a unique strategy that allows them to get out of the matter without further ado: getting married on the established date. An unmovable moment!

Could the couple develop feelings for each other in a way they use to escape from the other things that come with living in society? The characters will be unique and the story promises a lot.

Source: Asahi Productions studio

365 Days to the Wedding will be available on Crunchyroll and will premiere on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Goodbye, Dragon Life

I couldn’t miss something to kill time, something that comes from the comical, the absurd and something vain, who knows, maybe this fall anime will make me eat each of my letters.

A series to follow in a carefree manner (always necessary at a certain stage of life) could be Goodbye, Dragon Life arriving on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Blue Box

It’s a romantic spokon that you can’t miss. The story focuses on a pair of high school students who want to get to the nationals on different teams (since they like different sports). By chance they end up living together and spend a lot of time together while training.

Their bond will invite them to continue on the path of growth and commitment to their personal goals, while also advancing in their mutual knowledge, I mean how to relate and (re)know each other as a couple,

Blue Box arrives as a Netflix exclusive on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The series that are returning…

Not everything can be new, because of that, here I tell you about the new seasons that we have been wanting for quite some time and that will finally become a reality.

Blue Lock

Blue Lock premiered its first season around the fall of 2022. It had a season in deux cours format that reached 24 chapters, you can watch it on here.

Bachira and Isagi rose to become one of the most interesting striker duos. However, a new path with more competition turned the world upside down and formed new teams. The boys provoke their egos and search for opportunities to rise relentlessly, they want to be the best striker in Japan! There is only one place, the king’s crown!

Source: 8-bit studio

A film focusing on Nagi premiered in the Land of the Rising Sun in Spring 2024, and a second season hits theaters in Fall 2024.

Blue Lock second season will arrive on Saturday, October 5.

Ranma 1/2 Remake

One of the most unmissable deliveries is definitely the remake of Ranma 1/2. The new series comes with a refreshing air and is exclusive to Netflix. Rumiko Takahashi’s delivery was always a humorous and quite revolutionary experience, let’s see how it is received by the new audience, whose veterans still complain about the Spanish dubbing, while others wonder about the censorship that the work could suffer.

Ranma 1/2 will premiere on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima comes to remind us of our love for Goku, its release will be starting on Friday, let’s remember that it is a series that commemorates the 40th anniversary of our beloved cast.

While it is a series for fans, it is also a must-see for autumn in general. Ultimately, the anime would not be what it is if it were not for the nuance of expansion that the great Akira Toriyama did not give with his work.

Blue Exorcist —Beyond the Snow Saga—

The almost-remake from VOLN studio returns this fall, Blue Exorcist adapts new arcs from quite some time ago and accomplishes what we thought was impossible: the return of Rin and company, and it seems that it’s no joke, in less than a year, the new season of the series returns.

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, we will have the cast of Exorcists on screen again.

These are the series that we won’t miss at TierraGamer, and you, do you already have your autumn anime selection? If so, let us know if we agree with any, we’ll read you in the comments.

