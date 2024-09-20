Season 7 of My Hero Academia continues to be broadcast thanks to the Bones studio, which continues to adapt the original manga by Kohei Horikoshi. So it is worth knowing when its 18th chapter will be released. All the heroes are giving their best effort.

The eighteenth chapter of season 7 of My Hero Academia comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss the toughest clashes between the heroes and villains of the series. Each side is giving their best in this great fight.

Despite the support of Lady Nagant, Gentle Criminal and La Brava, the villains still have the upper hand. Other young heroes have to take action to face All For One, Tomura Shigaraki and their allies. The worst thing is that another formidable enemy is on the way and it will be necessary to redouble efforts to defeat him. When everything seems to be darkest, all that remains is to wait for a light of hope for the defenders of justice.

My Hero Academia Season 7: When is Episode 18 coming out?

Via the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia The announcement has arrived that the eighteenth episode of season 7 of the anime will be released on Saturday, September 21, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly and it seems that this new wave will have 21. The next episode is titled ‘It’s a Small World’and still lacks a name in Latin Spanish.

My Hero Academia, season 7 episode 18: what time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding season 7 of My Hero Academia It will be at 3:30 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 4:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

To find out more about what season 7 of the anime has to offer, My Hero Academia It is best to visit your website through this link.

My Hero Academia Season 7: Where to Watch Episode 18

Season 7 of the anime My Hero Academia can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of the most important exclusives of this platform that corresponds to the spring season and continues into the summer of 2024.

What is My Hero Academia about?

In the world of My Hero Academia 80% of the world’s population has Quirks or unusual, and in some cases, super powerful, special gifts. The plot takes place in Japan in the not-too-distant future. There is no shortage of those who use their abilities for evil, and this is how heroes emerge to confront these villains. This is why the fight between good and evil never stops.

It is among those who lack a Quirk that there is a young student, Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya. He always dreamed of being a hero but without an ability of his own he ended up settling. But when one of his schoolmates is attacked by a villain he decides to save him and risks his own life. His heroic and selfless action is noticed by someone very special.

The one who managed to realize this is All Might, the Symbol of Peace, the most respected and powerful hero of all. So he goes to meet him and, to Deku’s surprise, asks him to be his successor. And so begins a shocking story!

As the anime continues to air, voting to find the most popular hero of the series continues to suffer from problems, and with the end of Izuku Midoriya’s adventures, an era of shounen comes to an end.

Apart from My Hero Academia We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.