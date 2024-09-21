Even though we are still with the PlayStation 5 There are already several rumors that the PS6 is on the way. A new report has just surfaced that indicates that Sony could be returning to the mobile console market with a brand new one that would be released at the same time as its next home console.

The information comes from the technology insider known as KeplerL2, who has been correct about several claims in the past. Now he claims that PlayStation is working on two chips for a couple of different systems.. In addition, one would be for a portable console that will be released as an accompaniment to the PS6.

Some comments on the forum where he made the reveal asked if it would be a situation like the Xbox Series X and S with a possible less powerful and lower-cost PS6. However, KeplerL2 said he wasn’t sure about that. In addition, Sony’s past points more to a portable console. Especially with all the negative feedback surrounding the Series S and how complicated it is to develop for.

Of course, all of this should be taken merely as rumor and not as reality. So far Sony has not shared anything about its plans for the arrival of the PlayStation 6, much less a new portable console.Would you like this rumor to become reality?

When could the PlayStation 6 be released?

Although Sony has not stated its plans for the PlayStation 6, documents released during the trial over its acquisition of Activision brought information to light. According to these, the company plans to release its new console between 2027 and 2028. So there would still be three to four years left of the current generation.

Of course there is no exact date and much less information about the new features it will bring. Not to mention that They recently announced their PS5 Pro So there’s probably still a while before their engineers can focus on the next phase of their home consoles. What would you like to see in the next generation?

