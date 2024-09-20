Square Enix and FuturLab They announced that the DLC based on the movie Shrek from DreamWorks Animation for the game PowerWash Simulator will be released on October 10, 2024.

Square Enix and Futurlab describe the Shrek Special Pack PowerWash Simulator Like an onion, which has layers and the world of our popular ogre is clogged with layers of filth that someone will have to clean.

You’ll need to equip yourself for cleaning, especially since your mission is to transform that place into a fairy tale with vibrant colors. This is probably a sacrifice like no other, however, someone has to do it and that’s you.

Here we present everything you will find in this DLC PowerWash Simulator.

Shrek’s Swamp – Watch out for the ogre!

The village of Duloc – An ideal town, where there is perfection. It is a happy place.

The Fairy Godmother’s Potion Factory – We hope you are not part of the union, they say that some workers do not have social security.

The Dragon’s Lair – Please accept this item as a token of our gratitude for cleaning up the place.

Hansel’s Honeymoon Hideaway – After enduring merciless winds, hellish deserts, and climbing to the last room of the tallest tower… A little relaxation.

We also recommend: Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven is a remake with a lot of love

As you play and wash, you’ll receive messages from some familiar faces and, in true Disney style, PowerWash Simulatorthe campaign will be available to play in co-op format, or with up to six users in free play.

More content is ready for cleaning! The game developed by Futurlab will receive three new updates: The Muckingham Files – Part 3, The Muckingham Files – Part 4 and a seasonal job.

What do you think about this content? Follow the conversation through our Discord and don’t miss any more news through the space of Google News on TierraGamer.