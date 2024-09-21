Telcel UNIVERSITY Esportsthe most representative university e-sports league, is about to start the second split of Telcel UNIVERSITY Tour 2024.

This will be the first time that states such as Yucatán and Querétaro will participate, in addition to Puebla and Mexico City, which had already been confirmed.

On the other hand, there will be visits to several universities between the end of September and October. Keep in mind that participation in the Telcel UNIVERSITY Tour It is free and university students can take home several gifts.

Here is the tour:

September 23 – TECNM Motul, Mérida.

September 24 – UADY Campus CS

September 25 – UADY Campus CE

September 26 – TECNM Tizimín.

September 30 – TECNM Campus Progreso.

October 2 – Polytechnic University of Yucatan.

October 3 – Model University.

October 8 – UAQ Juriquilla.

October 9 – UAQ Center.

October 10 – UAQ Airport.

October 11 – TECNM San Juan del Rio.

October 15 – Ibero Puebla.

October 17 – TECNM Iztapalapa.

October 18 – TESCHI.

Source: Telcel University

We also recommend: LLA: R7 wins the final and becomes the historic champion of League of Legends Latin America

What activities are confirmed for the Telcel UNIVERSITY Tour?

Students attending the Telcel UNIVERSITY Tour You will be able to find out all the information about the league Telcel UNIVERSITY Esports first hand, participating in activities such as video game competitions to win prizes, community interaction and activations with a variety of gifts.

For example, RappiCard will be teaming up with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a peripheral raffle and the chance to purchase a card directly at the event.

Then, Redragon will have a computer station so attendees can play League of Legends, Valorant, TFT and Fortnite to get freebies, as well as try out their peripherals.

L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York and Garnier also bring computers and Xbox consoles so that attendees can have a very relaxed and comfortable time.

Costa Coffee will let you try out their Fortnite map to win prizes, and h4ck3r will bring the boosting shot so everyone in attendance can try it out.

“The entire Telcel UNIVERSITY Esports Mexico team is very excited to be able to bring the university tour experience to new cities for the first time with the help of our sponsoring brands that always accompany us.“, said Janeth Urbina, Product Manager of Telcel UNIVERSITY Esports.

He Telcel UNIVERSITY Tour will pass through your city? Follow the conversation through our Discord and don’t miss any more news through the space of Google News on TierraGamer.