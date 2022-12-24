Mexico.- The America club is one of the clubs that for him Closing 2023 of Liga MX will have to make many movements, this due to the large number of foreign that he has registered in his squad, for now he has 2 more than allowed, so they must find a way out for two elements and apparently one would have confirmed his departure after several years at the club.

Is about Roger Martinez who has shared a mysterious message on his Instagram account in which he says eagle forever and thanking the support of the American fans, something that has been understood as the Colombian has been notified

What would be of the players who will leave the squad.

“Forever eagle” and “Thank you for the support” are the messages that Roger Martínez has shared on his networks, in addition to posting a photo of him in a match with América. For now this is speculation, it is necessary for the club itself to confirm the official departure of the coffee grower.

According to Record, the destination of Martínez would be the Santos Laguna team and for a sale and not a loan as had been taking place in the last movements where foreigners have to go to other clubs so that in America there is space for foreigners.

Now his official and final departure would take place.

Roger Martínez’s message that made more than one think | Photo: Capture

The number 9 reached the Liga MX in the Apertura 2018 where he had the opportunity to lift the champion title, he has had some very marked ups and downs in recent years, which is why his performance has been questioned a lot, only the last tournament was He was practically out the entire season due to an injury, which undermined his good start in the 2022 Opening.

Another of the problems that the Colombian has had is that for several transfer markets he has tried to go to Europe oh Argentina but the teams that are looking for him have not been willing to pay the amount that the Eagles put up, now looking to make a profit they would be expecting him to leave in a good amount.