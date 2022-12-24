The fact that Marin Kitagawa practices cosplay in the manga and anime of My Dress Up Darling it opens up many opportunities to create products based on it. It is something that stood out a lot throughout this year that is ending.

While the animated adaptation lasted and at the end of it, products based on the beautiful Marin came out, ranging from just decorations to figures and even costumes. Of the latter there is a great variety.

While some outfits are inspired by the original print or animation, there are others that have nothing to do with it. However, they are authorized products, like a certain police uniform that we have seen some cosplayers wear.

But there are times when those who practice this activity decide to use other sources to draw attention to their work. Among them interpret Marin in an original way.

In that sense, the most common way to cosplay Marin Kitagawa from My Dress Up Darling differently is with a bunny suit or Playboy bunny suit.

In the manga, Marin sometimes dresses like this, but so far most of the cosplays do not take this source into account. But there is no shortage of cosplayers who decide to be more inspired by the season to offer something different and attract the attention of the fans.

A Marin Kitagawa cosplay in the Christmas spirit

Marin Kitagawa cosplay from My Dress Up Darling What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Nebulaneko @ Holmat (@nebulanekocosplay).

As you can see, she did not take inspiration from the manga and anime but from a fan art that you can see in this same note. We don’t know who the author of the illustration is (she doesn’t mention it) but it’s an interesting effort to offer something different from Marin.

Without leaving aside that it is very consistent with the Christmas season. Elements such as blonde hair with pink tips and reddish eyes are present as well as the black necklace.

But everything else is based on fan art, like the red and white hat and the suit with the same color pattern. Although it is not based on any official creation, at least it is a recreation attached to fan art. It’s a good effort.

In addition to My Dress Up Darling we have more anime information.