The prime minister of the Libyan unity government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibé, has survived an assassination attempt in Tripoli and has escaped unharmed after being shot several times in his car by unidentified assailants in the early hours of Thursday.

The Al Arabiya television network has reported that several bullets have hit the car of the Libyan prime minister after a hail of projectiles by attackers whose identity and number have not yet been released.

The event would have taken place in the early hours of this Thursday while Dbeibé was returning home. Several photos released by Al Arabiya show the bullet wounds, one of them in the front window of the vehicle.

As several sources have confirmed to Al Jazeera, the Libyan Prime Minister was sitting in the front of the vehicle next to the driver and would have escaped unharmed after the shots, coming from a light weapon, probably a Kalashnikov.

He doesn’t want to give up power



Dbeibé has assured this Wednesday that he would not hand over power to the new prime minister who will elect the House of Representatives, based in the east of the country, and has stressed that he will only transfer his powers to a government that comes out of the polls.

In this sense, he has stated that he will continue working and has rejected the process initiated by the House of Representatives after the postponement of the presidential elections scheduled for December 24, according to the newspaper ‘The Libya Herald’.

The House of Representatives has announced that it will elect a new prime minister this Thursday, with former Interior Minister Fazi Bashaga and the unknown Khaled Bibas as the main candidates, a process that does not have international support.

Libya has had a unity government since March 2021 after a process of talks to unify the opposing administrations, after the internationally recognized authorities based in Tripoli repelled in 2020 the offensive launched a year earlier by Commander Khalifa Haftar, chief of forces from eastern Libya, against the capital.

With the holding of these elections, which now have no date, Libya sought to shelve the institutional crisis that opened in 2014 and the instability it has suffered since the capture and execution in October 2011 of the country’s leader Muammar Gaddafi amid of the revolt against his regime.