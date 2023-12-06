Clement Lenglet in the last two years has become a total headache for FC Barcelona. Since the arrival of Xavi, the Frenchman was erased by the coach who did not find in the center back what he was looking for from the player on the field. Since then, the defender has wandered around the Premier League on loan, as no one takes the risk of signing him completely. He is currently on loan at Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.
However, the newspaper Sport reports that the player could live a new adventure in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.
Clement’s present is more than gray, the Frenchman has not played in the Premier League with this year’s sensation team, Emery does not have Lenglet in the slightest, so the player in support of Barcelona will seek to end his loan in January. Thus, the defender will seek to find accommodation in some other part of the planet and one of the viable destinations could be in the Bundesliga, with nothing more and nothing less than with Bayern Munich.
Tuchel wants one more center back in his squad due to the lack of trust he has in De Ligt. The club will comply but they know that it is not viable to sign someone from the elite in the winter market, which is why, if the Catalans end Clement’s loan with Aston Villa in the following weeks, the current Bundesliga champion is open to receiving you for the next six months and defining a possible continuity once the semester ends.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Lenglet #play #months #Bayern #Munich