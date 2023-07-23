Philadelphia, United States.- The Leagues Cup 2023 exists so that the teams of the MX League show your level against the clubs of the Major League Soccer (MLS)In addition, the refereeing bodies of each tournament are also part of this championship, but the controversy has been generated in the first days of the celebration.

Yesterday (Friday), in the match between Inter Miami CF and Blue Cross there was controversy after a non-existent foul on Lionel Messi that ended in a goal from the Argentine star in the final part. Today, in the Suburu Parksomething different happened between Philadelphia Union and the Xolos of Tijuana.

In the game where the pack finished with nine the mexican referee, Oscar Macias Romowas in the cubicle of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The pack suffered the first expulsion before the first half hour due to a push from Nicholas Diaz within the area of penal.

Oscar Macías in a Liga MX game

Xolos trailed 2-0 until Carlos Gonzalez discounted one minute into the second half and shortly after there was a foul inside the rectangle that the referee only marked as a penalty but did not pay with the same coin, which caused the annoyance of the TUDN commentators, Paco Villa and Enrique Bermudez de la Serna.

Xolos was defeated by Philadelphia Union

Twitter Xolos

They both rushed against Oscar Macias Romo pointing out that he was a ‘traitor’ and that the League Cup he was stealing from MX Leagueeven the ‘Dog’ Bermudez demanded from the referee video arbitration to return to your country. Tijuana he lost 3-1 on his debut.