Gamero, after Millionaires vs. Pereira: “We were not clear, I don’t see the team tired”

Alberto Gamero was direct in his press conference after the draw between Millonarios and Pereira. The DT of the ambassador team denied that his team is tired and acknowledged that the match of his coaches was not the best.

Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

Is the team tired?: “In this tournament we are not going to put our heads in that the team is tired. Proposing we tried and found an opponent who stood up very well defensively with 5-3-2 or 5-4-1 and didn’t let us maneuver what we tried to do. We wanted to be strong on the wings and inside as well and we weren’t clear. The team ends up insisting on winning the match. Hopefully I’m not going to make a mistake in this, but I don’t see the team tired, everything is normal. I always see the team with the desire to go looking forward. Under the pressure of the first half, the team ran and put intensity and did not save energy. It was a game of balls, of centers and sometimes it happens and when you can’t win you have to draw. You have to settle for that point and keep improving”.

Is the start that it seems to have, with only two games played, is it natural?: “We again want to seek the title. As dates go by we will recover. This team is not going to give up, there are players who are waiting for the opportunity. Our mentality is to classify. Although it is true that we played a very tough match in Pasto and today we scored one point, we did not lose two because we faced a good rival. Playing with two forwards and us with the team in the middle of the field, we were going to take a risk, because we wanted to win the game. The transitions or the cons of Angelo or Arley were because Vargas and Moreno marked them hand in hand. Today we were not clear and one point adds up. You always have to add up, we add up and we’re going to even out during the tournament”.

Your team’s defense: “I loved Moreno Paz. Today he marked a couple of very difficult players and he did it very well. He leaves me alone. The central couple, it’s a pity about Vargas because he was doing an extraordinary job. We had the team in the midfield and the central defenders have to work a lot there. Today, I think that the two will not be there because one is going to the National Team and the other was injured. But we have Arias, Vega and Murillo and those are the three center backs that we are going to take to Chicago”.

Will Juan Pablo Vargas be in the friendly vs. Crystal Palace?: “The doctor already informed that an MRI should be done tomorrow and the most likely thing is that he will not travel. He felt his adductor open. Safe for Chicago is not going to be”.

