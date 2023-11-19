













This was a very special moment for T1 fans who closely followed their performance since the beginning of the competition, which was full of great moments.

Weibo Gaming, in the final of League of Legends: Worlds 2023, tried by all means to counter T1 but the latter had a well-planned strategy.

For Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok this was a very special victory after seven years of effort and dedication.

T1 lived up to expectations, always winning in the best-of-five series in any duel against teams from LOL. On the way he left his rivals.

T1, at League of Legends: Worlds 2023, defeated all four participating teams from China. That is, Bilbili Gaming in the Swiss Stage, LNG Esports in the Quarterfinals, JD Gaming in the Semifinal and Weibo Gaming in the Grand Final.

The score ended 3-0 in favor of T1 and in this way Faker finished as the winningest player in history in LOL. It is a record that reflects his consistency and skill over time.

But not only Faker managed to shine in the final of League of Legends: Worlds 2023. In addition to him were Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je, Moon ‘Oner’ Hyeon-joon, Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong, Ryu ‘Keria’ Min -seok and Kim ‘Sky’ Ha-neul.

Fountain: Twitter.

A lot has happened since Lee Sang-hyeok, when he was 17 years old, achieved his first victory in League of Legends: Worlds 2013. Since then he has proven his worth and why he is nicknamed the Unkillable Demon King.

Apart from League of Legends: Worlds 2023, we have more esports information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

