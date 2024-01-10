Le Frecce tricolori: the documentary on Rai 3

This evening, 10 January 2023, the documentary “Le Frecce Tricolori” will be broadcast in prime time and on Rai 3 from 9.20pm, which traces the history of aerobatic flight since its origins, recounting the excellence of the National Acrobatic Team , which has been one of the symbols of our country for over sixty years, with an insight into the 2023 formation as it prepares for the historic event of the Centenary of the Air Force. Let's see the previews together.

Previews and guests

In March 1961, the 313th Acrobatic Training Group of the Air Force was born, better known as the “Frecce Tricolori”. The documentary film on the Frecce Tricolori represented a great challenge, being a particular and unique product: although there is no shortage of documentaries dedicated to large aerobatic flight formations, in fact, never before have the life and meaning of an aerobatic team been told starting from everyday life and the meticulous and constant work necessary to achieve excellence.

“In this case, then, we enter the world of the National Aerobatic Team of the Air Force, considered one of the best aerobatic teams at an international level,” says Stefano Salvati, author and director of the documentary. “Le Frecce Tricolori” is a Daimon Film production, in collaboration with Rai Documentari, with the collaboration and participation of Aeronautica Militare e Difesa Servizi SpA, an in-house company of the Ministry of Defense which deals with the valorisation of the Dicastery's assets. The story is accompanied by spectacular in-flight images, which capture the viewer, almost giving them the sensation of being together with the pilots on board the MB339PANs of the Frecce Tricolori.

While we witness the preparation and execution of the flight – a complex, delicate and precise activity that requires commitment and attention – the documentary also highlights the sense of “big family” that characterizes the entire group of pilots, technicians and flight specialists. PAN: deep bonds, friendship and mutual respect are fundamental aspects for men who, when they perform, manage to fly at around 700 kilometers per hour, in formation of ten, less than two meters away from each other and with commands exclusively analogue, without any technological aid. Teamwork and mutual trust are the cornerstones of this extraordinary team, a lesson that emerges from the interviews and reflections of the protagonists themselves. Discipline, sense of unity and belonging, but also trust in others and awareness of the complexity of a flight that excites hundreds of thousands of spectators every time. These are the values ​​that the members of the patrol have very clear every time they undertake a flight, aware that each journey will give them unforgettable memories and emotions.