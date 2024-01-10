Despite protests from farmers' organizations, there will be an annual fire safety inspection on livestock farms in the fight against stable fires. There is also an electrical inspection once every three or five years, depending on the size of a livestock farm.
Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
10-01-24, 17:53
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#farmers39 #protest #minister #demands #annual #fire #inspection #fight #stable #fires
Leave a Reply