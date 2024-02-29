bHealth Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has warned against postponing cannabis legalization in view of the resistance from several federal states. “A postponement would create new legal uncertainty,” Lauterbach told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” on Friday. “How is a judge supposed to decide when the legal situation is pending?”

In addition, it is “unfair to carry out the sentences imposed in order to relieve the burden on the judiciary when you know that the legal situation is changing but do not want to go through the work of dealing with the case again,” said Lauterbach. “Anyone who demands changes now risks failure.”

The Health Minister told the “Rheinische Post” that he was “confident that the law will take effect on April 1st”. This is “in the interests of justice”.

Brandenburg’s Interior Minister: “Total nonsense”

Several federal states want to prevent cannabis legalization from coming into force on April 1st and postpone it by six months. Among other things, they argue that the time between the adoption and entry into force of the law is not sufficient for the judiciary to implement regulations on time. The Federal Council, which will deal with the draft law at its next meeting on March 22nd, could call a mediation committee.

Brandenburg's Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) also called for a stop to the cannabis reform. “I cannot anticipate the voting behavior in the Federal Council, but if I have my way, the cannabis law in its current form must definitely be stopped,” Stübgen told the “Rheinische Post” on Friday. “From a purely technical point of view, the cannabis law is total nonsense. It strengthens the black market, leaves essential questions about safety and health unanswered and, on top of that, creates rules whose compliance no one can control.”







The law on the partial legalization of cannabis for personal consumption was passed by the Bundestag on Friday last week with the majority of the traffic light coalition. According to the law, consumption and possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis will be permitted in the future, but only for adults. Up to 50 grams and three plants are permitted for home cultivation, provided the drugs are protected from access by minors.