the best tour to explore New York from the water. The most striking advantage, and one that gave rise to a lot of impact on the platforms, is that It only costs US$4. Through her social networks, a young woman announced what she considers. The most striking advantage, and one that gave rise to a lot of impact on the platforms, is that

TikTok user @monenivon who dedicates her account to creating content specialized in tips and tricks to enjoy New York and other tourist destinations, recently shared a video that went viral, as it shows a different way to get to know the Big Apple and at a very affordable price. The alternative proposed by the young woman is taking a ferry ride with incredible views to appreciate emblematic points of the city.

The ferry tour to appreciate New York that costs $US4



The woman pointed out that, unlike the one on Staten Island, this tourist section passes through Brooklyn Bride, Long Island and Roosevelt Islandwhere you can get off the ferry to take the cable car and see the cities above.

According to the content creator's video, The tour lasts approximately 45 minutes and departs from Wall Street, Pier 11, where you must take it towards Astoria. He also notes that if you want to see the New York Skyline at sunset, this is a great alternative, since the last ferry leaves at 8 PM

It is a route that connects the growing residential and commercial communities of Western Queens and Roosevelt Island. According to the official site, NYC Ferry operated by City Experiences aims to provide a affordable way to travel between coastal communities throughout New York City.

This system includes six routes that span more than 60 nautical miles of waterways and connect New Yorkers and visitors to the city's coastal communities, including neighborhoods, employment centers and parks. Tickets can be purchased through vending machines or through the NYC Ferry app. All tickets include transfers, zero bike fees and are valid for 120 minutes once the outward journey begins.