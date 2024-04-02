Hide envelopes with money in different cities in Spain. This is what the 'influencer' Carlos García (@carliyoelnervio), better known as Carliyo, has proposed this week. Jerez de la Frontera was the first municipality in which this game was carried out. This Tuesday it will be Cartagena, the city where the 'tiktoker' will hide new envelopes.

And in the survey that was uploaded to its social networks, Murcia was the most voted option – ahead of Madrid, Valencia and Castilla la Mancha. However, after learning that this Tuesday in the capital of the Region the Bando de la Huerta is celebrated and the large crowds of people that are in its streets during this day, they have decided to change course and choose the port city.

«People from the Community of Murcia go there to hide money in envelopes. We have investigated and today coincides with an important day for you, which is the Bando de la Huerta. We have given the matter a lot of thought and the best thing will be to go to Cartagena because if we go to Murcia, taking into account what happened yesterday in Jerez de la Frontera, I think it will be impossible for us to hide it. Furthermore, the experience with so many people on the streets is going to be super difficult,” he said in 'influencer', explaining the reason why they have decided to change locations.

How this game works



Carlos explained a few days ago how this experience works. When he arrives at the selected city, he will upload a “very recognizable” photo of the place where he will hide the money and the first person to find the envelope will keep it.

The first clue that the young man has uploaded to his Instagram account (@carliyonervio) is an image of Cartagonova. “The first of the two envelopes is on the outskirts of the Cartagonova Stadium,” he noted.

Jerez de la Frontera was the place where this game began and the call from the 'tiktoker' was a complete success. After uploading the images with the clues, a large number of people took to the streets and headed to the area to participate in this crazy occurrence from Malaga.