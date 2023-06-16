Summer has already begun and with this heat there are those who are looking for an excuse to cool off and enjoy the next vacation. For all those people who like arriving songs, those who ‘they thirst for the bad in this heat‘, the Mexican singers Edén Muñoz and Lalo Mora have an exciting proposal for a ran with real taste of Mexico.

On the evening of Thursday, June 15, the experienced norteño singer lalo mora stars in his first musical collaboration with the Sinaloan singer-songwriter Eden Munoz and it comes from the corrido called My relapse into excesses. The heartbreak song, in which a person tries to forget the person he loved so much at all costs, has a video clip that was released just in time for the weekend in mid-June.

Directed by Luis García, the video clip of the song My relapse into excesses presents Edén and Lalo in a recording studio, while one of them plays his guitar with feeling and both wear hats and shirts very much in the style of the Mexican regional. This is how Mora and Muñoz begin to interpret, from the depths of being, the lyrics of this ran that has all the essence of the melodies that were the base of the ranchero, norteño and other aspects of the representative music of Mexico.

The video for this music release also shows additional scenes documenting the creative process behind the recording of a song like this. From what Lalo Mora is seen checking the tone that he should give to certain parts of the melody and agreeing with Eden to give him the feeling that he needs to convey.

“I remembered you and I blame the wind, like oblivion walks very slowly, I remembered you and in order not to miss you I got drunk, I don’t know how many I owe and I don’t know how many I have, nor how many I am missing”, is part of the lyrics of the melody which also includes accordion music.

Lalo Mora and Edén Muñoz premiere the ideal corrido for the heat and Mexico/ Photo: Capture YouTube.

On social networks, the followers of both singers have been excited to be able to enjoy this musical gathering, but they have also highlighted the feeling with which they interpret My relapse into excesses.

Video Eden Muñoz and Lalo Mora

“I can only imagine the emotion that Eden feels when singing with the great Lalo Mora. You can see the admiration between the two. You are the best Eden!”, “We needed this collaboration and we did not know it”, “Oh pain now You hit me again! Eden succeeding as always, apart from talented, gorgeous”, “With the flag held high. Legend by mini legend”, are some of the reactions that users have given on social networks after the premiere of this run.

It should be noted that My relapse into excesses According to Edén Muñoz (its author) himself, on social networks it is more than ideal to provoke a ‘thirst for bad’ in this heat. “For those who thirst for the bad!” Writes the Sinaloan singer-songwriter along with the video clip of this collaboration with Lalo Mora that he is so excited about.

