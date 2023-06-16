AWhen Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut Barrow were ambushed by the authorities in their car in a small town in Louisiana on May 23, 1934 and died together in a veritable hail of bullets, it was not just the end of a manhunt through the American Midwest Times of the Great Depression. It is also the beginning of a myth of unbreakable love and unbridled violence that has since inspired countless films, series, musical adaptations and books.

1967 saw the most famous feature film adaptation, Bonnie and Clyde, in which Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty play a Romeo and Juliet version of the story. With all the elements that go with it: a couple against the rest of the world, a love to the death, violence and devastation as a by-product and consequence, lawlessness and licentiousness as the touchstone of devotion. But art not only imitates life, the interpretations also produce new realizations. This is what happened in the Netherlands in 2014, when a couple added reality to the impact story. Apparently intentional, but this reference also offered itself as a handy attribution to the reports in which the attention-grabbing “Bonnie and Clyde of the Netherlands” was mentioned.

For the 2021 Dutch mini-series Bonnie & Clyde, this crime series was the factual template. The result is a fast-paced version of the myth of communal frenzy that is both brutal and enriched with an illuminating background story, which is neither a romantic glorification of violence nor an amoral amour fou, but undertakes a contemporary update. Material that has it all. The outlaws, who become “public enemies”, are played furiously by Dilan Yurdakul (who is also responsible for the idea and production) and Yannick Jozefzoon (who was honored as “European Shooting Star” at the Berlinale this year).

Two outsiders find each other

Yurdakul is Esra, who has to serve a few more months in prison at the beginning of the four tightly narrated episodes and elopes with Greg when she is released. The “scissor girl”, as her fellow inmates call her, is considered a “psycho”, not only in her community of Turkish origin. Esra’s younger brother Cem (Siawaash Cyrroes) was appointed by Esra’s younger brother Cem (Siawaash Cyrroes) to look after her daughter, and he bullies her. The father (Murat Toker) is silent and suffers. Esra’s anger, the cause of which is only revealed later, is reflected in self-harm and terrible outbreaks of violence.







Greg is more considered, a Brazilian adopted as a child by white Dutch parents who don’t understand his quest for identity. “Bonnie & Clyde” does not show this background in psychologizing explanatory blocks, but offers fragmentary insights into the past in the course of this mini-series road movie, shows childhood scenes and flashback events like pictorial punches. The aggression of the two, the pressure under the boiler, which director Arne Toonen lets explode in outbursts, becomes visible in the making.

Two lovers without a future, on an escape where little is planned, ever more blatant bloody deeds, plus slapstick-like bad luck, moments of great forgetfulness in which both are hot for each other, tender moments, exuberant scenes, adolescent games in which Ezra and Greg are in always throwing new disguises alternate with pursuits and bad spontaneous decisions. Unrestrained consumption is part of their concept of freedom. Have everything, have a right to everything. Two abandoned children in search of power and control, royal children freaking out. Who engage in self and relationship exploration with their hostage, a kidnapped couples therapist, in a dangerously hilarious scene. Until Esra’s fuse blows again.

The ending of the series may be disappointing to some, but it fits. “Bonnie & Clyde” is an amazingly successful rewrite. A road movie in four concentrated parts, as it is not in the book, but in the biographies of marginalized people. Cem’s homosexuality is only hinted at, Esra’s original desire for self-determination as a woman is the real family scandal. Greg’s criminal career takes place almost exclusively among immigrant children. The only moment of freedom is love. In this respect, this adaptation also remains true to the story. Which, fortunately, doesn’t make it too easy for us or ourselves to judge the main characters.







