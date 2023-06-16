Kulusevski at Tottenham is a done deal. Juve is formalizing the agreement for the definitive transfer of the Swede, who has already been in London for the last year and a half. The bianconeri met the request for a discount: the redemption had been set at 35 million, the new agreement is around 30. Which obviously add up to the 10 already paid for the loan. The class of 2000 was not part of Allegri’s plans, with part of the proceeds Juve is in a position to buy Milik outright, for this reason he has asked Marseille for time in the last few hours.

30 MILLION

—

For the former Parma and Atalanta, the parenthesis at Juve was not lucky. He had arrived in Turin in the winter session of the 2020 market, by the precise will of Paratici who had glimpsed important qualities in him. After closing the season at Parma, on loan, the player had however encountered some difficulty in settling in already in his first season in Turin under Pirlo’s management. The following year, with Allegri, he ended up off the radar. So Tottenham seized the opportunity, where he found Paratici and was able to work with Conte, who had appreciated his characteristics for some time. Although the two main admirers have left London, the club has decided to keep him: the Juve discount was the last stage to define the permanent transfer.