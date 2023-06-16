Approved text differs from the original and only prohibits “unfair discrimination”; version was criticized by movement activists

Japan approved this Friday (June 16, 2023) a bill against discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people. The approved version of the text is different from the original, which led to criticism from the Japanese population and media. The information is from Reuters.

Originally, the text established that any type of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity “should not be tolerated”. However, the version approved by the Japanese Parliament considers a violation of the rights of people from the LGBTQIA+ community only “unfair discrimination”

The final text received criticism from activists of the LGBTQIA+ movement, who claim that the change opens loopholes in the law and implies that there is fair discrimination.

Japan is the only G7 country that does not offer legal protection to the group and had promised to approve the original text before the group’s summit, which was held in the country from 19 to 21 May.