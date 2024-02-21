King Charles III today received Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in audience, the first meeting in person since he was diagnosed with cancer in recent weeks. The 75-year-old sovereign met the prime minister – resuming weekly audiences to discuss government matters – this afternoon at Buckingham Palace.

The hypotheses on King Charles' tumor

King Charles III has already started undergoing treatment immediately after his cancer diagnosis, as announced in a note from Buckingham Palace. Carlo has just returned from a short hospitalization for a procedure linked to a benign pathology, prostatic hypertrophy, which is extremely common among elderly people. During the tests, as the Buckingham Palace statement explained, “another cause for concern was identified”.

There are no precise indications relating to the pathology, which is not prostate cancer, nor to the progress of the cancer. According to British media, Charles personally informed his sons William and Harry and his siblings: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

There could be various hypotheses. “After the operation for benign prostatic hypertrophy to which the sovereign underwent, we can hypothesize that they found a tumor in the prostate, bladder or lung. These are in fact the suspect organs, but obviously we are in the field of hypotheses” Vincenzo Mirone, head of the Communications Office of the Italian Society of Urology, explains to Adnkronos Salute. “When we perform an operation for prostate hypertrophy – underlines Mirone – we then have the tissues subjected to the resection analyzed by the pathologist”. The histological examination of the removed prostate “can sometimes highlight the presence of tumor cells – adds Giuseppe Carrieri, president of the Italian urologists – the knowledge of which we knew nothing about before. What happened to colleagues at the London Clinic has happened to all urologists, that is, discovering a tumor after a simple prostate operation. In urological practice it is common although, fortunately, cases are decreasing.”

“When an important figure like Charles III undergoes an operation such as that for prostate hypertrophy, important tests such as CT scans are performed before the procedure and it is difficult for other oncological problems to be discovered during the operation or in the perioperative period. nature” explains Gabriele Antonini, urologist-andrologist at the Sandro Pertini hospital in Rome, to Adnkronos Salute. “The hypotheses we can make is that there is a local problem, the English colleagues entered the patient's prostate endoscopically through the urethra, analyzed the bladder and found a bladder tumor. This is the first hypothesis with the little information that we have,” says Antonini. “Another matter may have occurred if in the pre-operative screening a lung x-ray was taken and the colleagues may have found a suspicious formation – he continues – or they may have noticed an alteration of the white blood cells in the blood, perhaps leukemia. With the age of Charles III there could be” he concludes.