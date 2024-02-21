The conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo intensifies with clashes between the Army and armed groups, such as the M23 rebels. According to figures from the UN Refugee Agency, by February 14, 135,000 people had fled the city of Sake due to the conflict, adding to the 800,000 internally displaced in the region and 2.5 million throughout the region. North Kivu province since violence escalated a decade ago.

