Kärsämäki | The pedestrian was hit by the combination of vehicles and died

The police are investigating the matter as endangering traffic safety.

Pedestrian died after falling under a combination of vehicles in Kärsämäki on Wednesday, informs the Oulu Police Department.

According to the police, it received a report about a traffic accident in Kokkolantie in the afternoon. The pedestrian had fallen under the combination of vehicles and died despite first aid measures.

According to the police, intoxicants are not suspected to have played a role in the accident. The matter is being investigated as endangering traffic safety.