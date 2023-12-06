German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said in a press conference: “We believe it is important to make progress in this discussion at the European level as well.”

He added that Berlin “is actively participating in these discussions ahead of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday.”

In early November, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called on the European Union to study the possibility of preventing the entry of some Israeli “extremists” responsible for acts of violence against Palestinians into European territory.

On Tuesday, the United States announced that it would not grant visas to extremist Israeli settlers involved in the wave of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The German Foreign Ministry praised the American decision, reiterating its condemnation of “the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories” and “settler violence against Palestinian communities.”

Fisher said: “We continue to call on Israel to protect the Palestinians from the activities of extremist settlers, and to hold those responsible for them accountable,” describing the worsening violence in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7, as “unacceptable.”

Since October 7, at least 255 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli army gunfire or settlers, according to a report issued by the Palestinian Authority, while the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated the number at at least 244 dead.