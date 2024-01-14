The drawbacks of the French striker Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia do not stop. In Spain they warn that he did not show up for the resumption of Al Ittihad and DT training, Marcelo Gallardo, separated him from the squad.

Benzema is not in Dubai, where the rest of the group is concentrated and will begin the preseason with strong training this Monday.

Isn't it going anymore?

What is known is that the players were summoned by the club last Friday after the new year, but the Frenchman was conspicuous by his absence.

Gallardo, once he realized Benzema's absence, made the decision not to travel with the rest of the team, but the latest thing is that Benzema does not appear, he is not in the team's headquarters city.

“It is said that he already missed three training sessions before the end of the year in Jeddahalready before the official vacations of the players prior to the Christmas break,” says the Spanish newspaper Marca.

And he adds: “Saudi sources tell us that Karim is not part of the official preseason list in Dubai and since his absence is without Gallardo's permission, he will not be able to participate in the entire 'ministage' in Emirates.”

There are already several problems for the French scorer. He has not met expectations since he joined the team and criticism has rained down on him.

Marca warned that he contacted Benzema's entourage, who confirmed that

“The player is 'trapped' in the Mauritius Islands due to a cyclone and, therefore, has not yet been able to reach Saudi.”

He warns that the team has insisted that the presentation was on Friday and not these days.

