Iceland declared a state of emergency due to the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano

A state of emergency has been declared in the south of Iceland due to the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano. RUV reports this.

Before the awakening of the giant, an earthquake occurred in the country. After the tremors, the volcano began to erupt, lava flowed towards the city of Grindavik.

Residents were promptly evacuated. The barrier structures were able to divert the bulk of the magma flow, but on the evening of January 14, the lava still reached the outskirts of the village, destroying three houses. At the same time, the portal claims, the owners of one of the buildings just built a house and did not even have time to move into it.

Now Grindavik is completely cut off from energy and heat supplies.