Kalba (WAM)

Today, the Kalba Literary Council organized a literary session on the art of thought, in which the Emirati writer Amal Hareb Al Nuaimi spoke, in the presence of Muhammad Saleh Al Suwaiji, Director of the Eastern Region Department of the Department of Culture, and a number of representatives of government agencies, at the Council’s headquarters.

The session discussed the personal experience of writer Amal Hareb in writing the art of thought, its cultural and intellectual dimensions, its impact on the audience, its history, and its role in developing the writer’s emotional state.

The writer also touched on the issue of the emergence of a group of young people in the art of writing thoughts, and this indicates the development of the cultural capabilities of this group, and the role of institutions in empowering young people and highlighting their talents in the art of writing thoughts.