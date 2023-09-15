How did you feel about the content of this article?

Hunter Biden during his father’s inauguration in January 2021 | Photo: Carlos M. Vazquez II/Wikimedia Commons

Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden, was indicted this Thursday (14) for three crimes related to possession of an illegally acquired firearm.

With the charges, Hunter became the first son of a sitting American president to be indicted for a crime in the United States. The US Department of Justice has indicated that if he is convicted on all three charges, Hunter could receive up to 25 years in prison.

The charges against Hunter Biden were formalized by the prosecution before the United States District Court in Delaware. They maintain that the president’s son deceived a weapons seller in the United States when purchasing a revolver.

According to the indictment, Hunter provided the seller with a false certificate stating that he was not a drug user. However, prosecutors claim that, at the time of purchasing the weapon, Hunter was a user of illicit drugs and therefore could not possess firearms.

The announcement of charges against Hunter comes just two days after Republicans in the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry against his father, President Joe Biden. The investigation is related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings abroad.

The White House denounced the Republican initiative as “baseless and politically motivated”, as it was carried out “without a vote from the full House”.

The new charges against Hunter Biden were brought by special prosecutor David Weiss. Hunter is also being investigated for possible tax irregularities and Weiss has already indicated that, if there is enough evidence, he will charge the president’s son with tax crimes in the District of Columbia or the Central District of California.

A previous agreement, in which Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion and agree to participate in a rehabilitation program or community service to avoid gun-related charges, was not endorsed by the courts during a hearing in July.

No attorney for Hunter has yet commented on the accusation.