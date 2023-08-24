jusantthe new title of Don’t Nod, has a exit date officer and a gameplay trailers released on the occasion of Gamescom 2023: the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting October 31st.

Announced during the last Xbox Showcase, Jusant is an adventure with puzzle elements in which we will find ourselves ad climb a gigantic towerwhich we will have to climb in the company of an aquatic creature.

During the campaign we will have the opportunity to learn how to use different tools and to discover the secrets and history of the towerwhich mysteriously changes continuously, as well as what happened to the civilization that once lived there.